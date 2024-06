Bauers will start at first base and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Bauers will be included in the lineup for the second game in a row and for the third time in four games after producing three hits over his prior two starts. The 29-year-old is still getting on base at a lowly .279 clip for the season, so despite seeing his playing time trend upward of late, he's hardly locked into an everyday role for Milwaukee.