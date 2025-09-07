Bauers went 2-for-4 with a double, three runs scored, two RBI and a walk in Sunday's win over the Pirates.

Bauers knocked a two-run double and came around to score in the first inning. He scored again in the third and seventh innings. Bauers was 1-for-11 in seven games since returning from the injured list before this three-game series against Pittsburgh, where he produced three consecutive multi-hit performances. He now owns a .213/.331/.373 with 12 extra-base hits and 25 RBI through 178 plate appearances.