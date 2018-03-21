Brewers' Ji-Man Choi: Back in lineup Wednesday
Choi (ribs) is in the Brewers' lineup Wednesday.
Choi is batting seventh as a designated hitter. He has been battling sore ribs but appears to be good to go now. Despite his recovery, he has little chance to crack the roster for the Brewers, who have Eric Thames, Ryan Braun and Jesus Aguilar all ahead of him at first base.
