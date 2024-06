Ortiz (neck) is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the Cubs.

Ortiz has been dealing with a neck injury since last week's series against the Angels, and he was removed in the sixth inning of Wednesday's game against the Rangers after going 0-for-2. Despite having the day off Thursday, Ortiz will be in the dugout for at least the series opener. Andruw Monasterio will start at third base Friday and bat ninth against Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon.