Ortiz (hamstring) said Thursday he's running at close to 100 percent and is on track for activation from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Sept. 1, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It's not clear whether Ortiz will be asked to go out on a brief rehab assignment first, but either way he appears poised for activation at the start of the Brewers' series next week against the Phillies. The shortstop has missed the last week of action with a left hamstring strain.