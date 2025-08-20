Ortiz (knee) is starting at shortstop and batting ninth against the Cubs on Wednesday.

Ortiz was originally slated to miss Wednesday's contest after fouling a pitch off his knee during Tuesday's game against the Cubs, but the issue doesn't be severe given his presence in the lineup. Ortiz logged two hits or more in five of his last 10 games, going 13-for-35 (.371) with one steal, two doubles and six RBI over that span.