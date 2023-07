Wilson was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a left lat strain.

Wilson was reinstated from the 60-day IL on Friday after working his way back from Tommy John surgery, but he suffered another injury in the Brewers' bullpen just moments before he was about to make his season debut. The 35-year-old lefty will be eligible to return beginning Aug. 13, and Trevor Megill will come up from Triple-A to take his spot in the bullpen.