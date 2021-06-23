Hiura is expected to be called up by the Brewers in the near future, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Hiura was sent down by the Brewers on June 7, and manager Craig Counsell said that he expected the infielder to have a lengthy stint at Triple-A Nashville. However, he performed well in 11 minor-league games and slashed .375/.490/.575 with two home runs, two doubles, seven RBI and six runs while posting a 25.5 percent strikeout rate and 17.6 percent walk rate. While the 24-year-old has struggled in the big leagues this season, he should see ample playing time with Daniel Vogelbach (hamstring) sidelined.