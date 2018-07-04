Brewers' Keston Hiura: Dealing with thumb strain
Hiura has not played in a game since June 29 as he deals with a left thumb strain, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The good news here is the Brewers don't believe the injury to be severe, and don't foresee a stint on the disabled list in Hiura's future. The 21-year-old has showed no signs of slowing down at the plate with a .322/.380/.511 slash line and 11 doubles in 24 games since being promoted to Double-A Biloxi in late May.
