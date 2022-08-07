Hiura went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Reds.
This was Hiura's first start and second game since he was brought up from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday. He got the Brewers within a run with his fourth-inning blast, but the Reds pulled away again after that. For the season, Hiura owns a .240/.354/.472 slash line with nine long balls, 19 RBI, 21 runs scored and four stolen bases. The righty hitter owns noticeable reverse splits with a 1.054 OPS against righties versus a .559 OPS versus lefties this year, but he may still have to settle for the short side of a platoon with Rowdy Tellez at first base.