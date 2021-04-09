Hiura went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in the 3-1 loss to the Cardinals on Thursday.

Hiura finally recorded his first hit of the season, doubling off Adam Wainwright after starting 0-for-20. His run was the Brewers' lone run Thursday. Hiura has not been seeing the ball well to start the season. He currently holds a 47.8 percent strikeout rate after a 2020 season where he struggled with a 34.6 percent strikeout rate.