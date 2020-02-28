Brewers' Keston Hiura: First homer this spring
Hiura went 2-for-3 and hit a two-run home run in Friday's spring game against the Dodgers.
Hiura was hitless over his first two appearances this spring, but he notched a couple base hits Friday, including a deep shot to center field. He will start at second base on Opening Day and will regularly occupy a prime spot in the Brewers' batting order.
