Hiura went 3-for-4 with a double and a run in Saturday's victory over the Cubs.

Hiura had not recorded multiple hits in a game since Apr. 10 and had not recorded three hits in a game since Aug. 19, according to Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, but he was able to snap both skids in Saturday's contest. While it has been a rough go of it at the plate for Hiura, the Brewers are giving him ample opportunities to get going, as he started all but three of the club's first 20 games this season.