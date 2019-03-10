Hiura was 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and four RBI in Saturday's spring game against the Athletics.

Hiura now has a home run in back-to-back games as he's started to heat up in Cactus League play, going 5-for-11 in the last five games. The 22-year-old is destined to begin the season at Triple-A San Antonio with the re-signing of Mike Moustakas likely delaying his promotion.