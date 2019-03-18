Hiura went 1-for-2 with a three-run double in Sunday's spring game against the Dodgers.

Hiura just missed a grand slam when he hit a go-ahead, bases-clearing double in the eighth inning of Sunday's contest, but he still raised his RBI total to 13 and OPS to .921. Despite the hot spring, Hiura is bound to open the season in the minor leagues, as the Brewers are stocked with veterans in the infield and Hiura has not yet seen action above the Double-A level. Still, he remains the club's top prospect and has a chance to make his big-league debut this season. Exactly when that could occur will depend on several items, though, with all of service-time deadlines, injuries, and how well Hiura hits over the next few months factoring into the decision.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox

    Auction nomination strategies

    Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...