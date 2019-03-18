Hiura went 1-for-2 with a three-run double in Sunday's spring game against the Dodgers.

Hiura just missed a grand slam when he hit a go-ahead, bases-clearing double in the eighth inning of Sunday's contest, but he still raised his RBI total to 13 and OPS to .921. Despite the hot spring, Hiura is bound to open the season in the minor leagues, as the Brewers are stocked with veterans in the infield and Hiura has not yet seen action above the Double-A level. Still, he remains the club's top prospect and has a chance to make his big-league debut this season. Exactly when that could occur will depend on several items, though, with all of service-time deadlines, injuries, and how well Hiura hits over the next few months factoring into the decision.