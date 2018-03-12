Hiura is 9-for-22 (.409) with a double and five RBI through 12 games with the Brewers this spring.

Hiura is doing nothing more than getting his feet wet this spring, but that has not stopped the 2017 first-rounder from making a strong impression in his first camp as a professional. Hiura will open the 2018 season somewhere in the Brewers' minor-league system and is likely to spend the entire year in the minors. but he is the team's top hitting prospect, and could get a chance to lay claim to the second-base job with the big club as soon as 2019.