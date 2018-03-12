Brewers' Keston Hiura: Impressing in first spring training
Hiura is 9-for-22 (.409) with a double and five RBI through 12 games with the Brewers this spring.
Hiura is doing nothing more than getting his feet wet this spring, but that has not stopped the 2017 first-rounder from making a strong impression in his first camp as a professional. Hiura will open the 2018 season somewhere in the Brewers' minor-league system and is likely to spend the entire year in the minors. but he is the team's top hitting prospect, and could get a chance to lay claim to the second-base job with the big club as soon as 2019.
More News
-
Brewers' Keston Hiura: Healthy to start spring training•
-
Brewers' Keston Hiura: Earns invite to spring training•
-
Brewers' Keston Hiura: Activated from disabled list•
-
Brewers' Keston Hiura: Placed on minor-league DL with hamstring strain•
-
Brewers' Keston Hiura: Ready to play second base•
-
Brewers' Keston Hiura: Promoted to Low-A•
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...
-
Twins assets: How Lance Lynn fits
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...