Hiura (hamstring) could be available to enter Monday's contest against the Padres as a defensive replacement if his pregame workout goes as planned, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers are understandably exercising caution with the rookie second baseman, but he could take a big step forward Monday if his pregame work goes well. Skipper Craig Counsell noted that the team will continue to monitor Huria's hamstring on a daily basis.