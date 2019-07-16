Hiura went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Braves.

Hiura has come out of the gates hot in the second half, going 9-for-16 (.563) with five extra-base hits, four RBI, and two steals in four games. The player Hiura replaced in the Brewers' starting lineup, Travis Shaw, is getting things going at the Triple-A level, but Hiura doesn't seem to be in any mood to swap spots again. He now now owns a .915 OPS through 31 big-league games.