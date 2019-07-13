Hiura went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run and two RBI in Friday's 10-7 extra-inning loss to the Giants.

The rookie's solo shot in the bottom of the 10th didn't affect the outcome, but it did give Hiura an impressive eight homers in his first 28 big-league games. The 22-year-old is slashing .276/.339/.524 to begin his career, but he'll need to keep producing with Travis Shaw starting to find his stroke at Triple-A.