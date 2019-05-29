Brewers' Keston Hiura: Pops third homer
Hiura went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Twins.
The rookie took Blake Parker deep in the eighth inning, Hiura's third homer in the last eight games. He's now slashing .261/.306/.457 since his promotion, and while his 1:19 BB:K through 13 contests is worrisome, the 22-year-old is doing some damage when he does make contact.
More News
-
Brewers' Keston Hiura: Day off Sunday•
-
Brewers' Keston Hiura: Hits first major-league home run•
-
Brewers' Keston Hiura: Collects two hits in debut•
-
Brewers' Keston Hiura: Promotion to majors official•
-
Brewers' Keston Hiura: Getting call to majors•
-
Brewers' Keston Hiura: Excelling versus Triple-A pitching•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...