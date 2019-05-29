Hiura went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Twins.

The rookie took Blake Parker deep in the eighth inning, Hiura's third homer in the last eight games. He's now slashing .261/.306/.457 since his promotion, and while his 1:19 BB:K through 13 contests is worrisome, the 22-year-old is doing some damage when he does make contact.

More News
Our Latest Stories