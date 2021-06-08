Manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that Hiura may be in store for a longer stint at Triple-A Nashville than his previous demotion this season, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old was optioned to Nashville on Monday after going 2-for-29 with 16 strikeouts for Milwaukee following his three-week stint in the minors. Hiura may not rejoin the Brewers until after the All-Star break, and it wouldn't be surprising to see some tweaks to his swing mechanics given his 39.3 percent strikeout rate.
