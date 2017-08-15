Hiura will make his first professional start at second base Tuesday for Low-A Wisconsin. He broke the news on his personal Twitter account.

While he did not need Tommy John surgery on his injured elbow, the Brewers had only deployed Hiura as a designated hitter prior to this news, allowing his elbow time to heal. However, he can now take the field without any restrictions on his arm. This only reinforces the notion that Hiura's elbow injury, which may have caused him to slip a little in this year's draft, will not cost him any developmental time. He is hitting .344/.384/.489 in 99 plate appearances since getting promoted to the Midwest League, and is clearly one of the top dynasty-league targets from the 2017 draft class.