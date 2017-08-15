Brewers' Keston Hiura: Ready to play second base
Hiura will make his first professional start at second base Tuesday for Low-A Wisconsin. He broke the news on his personal Twitter account.
While he did not need Tommy John surgery on his injured elbow, the Brewers had only deployed Hiura as a designated hitter prior to this news, allowing his elbow time to heal. However, he can now take the field without any restrictions on his arm. This only reinforces the notion that Hiura's elbow injury, which may have caused him to slip a little in this year's draft, will not cost him any developmental time. He is hitting .344/.384/.489 in 99 plate appearances since getting promoted to the Midwest League, and is clearly one of the top dynasty-league targets from the 2017 draft class.
More News
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...