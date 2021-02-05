Brewers president David Stearns confirmed Friday that Hiura will be the team's starting first baseman for 2021, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The team officially announced the signing of Kolten Wong on Friday, so it's not much of a surprise to see Stearns also provide the plans for Hiura. The 24-year-old's defense at second base has always been a concern, especially his throwing ability, and the addition of Wong -- a two-time Gold Glove winner -- brings a significant upgrade to the middle infield for Milwaukee. Hiura had a .938 OPS as a rookie in 2019, but he struggled during 2020 with 34.6 percent strikeout rate and a .707 OPS. He should have every opportunity to get back on track in 2021.