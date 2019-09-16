Brewers' Keston Hiura: Sits again Monday
Hiura (hamstring) remains out of the lineup Monday against the Padres.
Hiura was activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday but still hasn't been cleared to actually start a game. He's made a pair of appearances off the bench, though so his return to the lineup likely isn't too far away. Cory Spangenberg starts at second base Monday.
