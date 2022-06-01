Hiura went 0-for-2 with a walk, hit-by-pitch, stolen base and run scored in an 8-7 loss Tuesday against the Cubs.

Hiura walked and swiped second base in the second inning and was beaned in the sixth and came around to score on a Victor Caratini homer. Since returning from Triple-A, Hiura has reached base safely in each of his eight starts and has compiled a .269/.424/.615 line in those games. Tuesday was his first start at second base since April 30 and could be a sign that Milwaukee will find more playing time for the 25-year-old moving forward.