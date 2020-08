Hiura went 0-for-3 with a walk, two strikeouts and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Reds. He also committed two errors.

It's been a slow start for Hiura in the batting-average department (.213), but at least he's providing a little category juice in fantasy leagues with two homers and two steals through 12 games. He may be due for a day off soon, especially after his pair of errors in the field Saturday (one fielding, one throwing).