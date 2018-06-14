Brewers' Keston Hiura: Three-hit performance for Double-A squad
Hiura went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and a walk Wednesday for Double-A Biloxi in its 6-5 win over Mississippi.
Since earning a promotion from the Carolina League at the end of May, Hiura has continued to demonstrate a polished hit tool through his first 12 games with Biloxi. Though his .378/.440/.578 slash line in the Southern League has been propped up by a .432 BABIP, Hiura's quick bat and line-drive tendencies should naturally result in him maintaining gaudy batting averages throughout his time in the minors. Hiura's long-term outlook is somewhat muddled by concerns about his defense at second base, but if he continues to dazzle at the plate in the high minors, the Brewers should be able to find room for him in the lineup somewhere.
