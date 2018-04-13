Brewers' Keston Hiura: Three hits in return from shoulder issue
Hiura (shoulder) returned to action Thursday and went 3-for-5 with a triple for High-A Carolina.
He was thrown out on a stolen-base attempt, but it was an excellent performance on the whole for the much-hyped hitter. Prior to this contest, Hiura was sidelined for three days after getting hit by a pitch on his shoulder. He is now 4-for-20 (.200 average) with five strikeouts and zero walks in his first five games in the Carolina League.
