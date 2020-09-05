Hiura went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Friday's win over Cleveland.

The Brewers blew the game open against the Cleveland bullpen after Carlos Carrasco and Corbin Burnes were locked in a pitchers' duel, and Hiura led the charge with an RBI double in the seventh. He added a two-run homer in the eighth, his third in his last four games and 10th this season. He hasn't been running a ton, especially lately, but regardless Hiura's been the top fantasy second baseman to this point.