Hiura will open the season at Triple-A San Antonio, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Hiura will still travel with the Brewers as the team continues its exhibition slate, but he's been told he won't make the Opening Day roster. That's hardly a surprise, as he's yet to reach Triple-A, but if his strong performances as a prospect continue he'll have a chance to make an impact at the top level at some point this season.

