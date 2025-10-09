Priester took the loss in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Cubs on Wednesday after giving up four earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out one batter over two-thirds of an inning.

Although he took the mound in the first inning with a 1-0 lead, Priester was never able to settle into Wednesday's contest. He coughed up a leadoff homer to Michael Busch before allowing three of the next four batters he faced to reach base. A Pete Crow-Armstrong single brought in two more runs for Chicago and forced Brewers manager Pat Murphy to turn to Nick Mears, who allowed an inherited runner to score. Milwaukee's offense was unable to close the gap over the next eight frames, so the two sides will play another game at Wrigley Field on Thursday. Meanwhile, Priester will likely be kept on the sidelines for the remainder of the series.