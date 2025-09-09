Brewers' Rhys Hoskins: Activated from 10-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Brewers activated Hoskins (thumb) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Hoskins has missed more than two months of action with a left thumb sprain but is ready to go after slashing .275/.371/.471 with two home runs over 14 rehab games. The 32-year-old is no longer at the top of the Brewers' first-base depth chart following the emergence of Andrew Vaughn, but Hoskins should still see a decent number of starts between first base and designated hitter.
More News
-
Brewers' Rhys Hoskins: Expected to be activated Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Rhys Hoskins: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Brewers' Rhys Hoskins: Resumes on-field work•
-
Brewers' Rhys Hoskins: Out until at least late August•
-
Brewers' Rhys Hoskins: Out until mid-to-late August•
-
Brewers' Rhys Hoskins: Move to IL made official•