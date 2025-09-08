Hoskins (thumb) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Hoskins has joined the Brewers in Texas for the start of their three-game set against the Rangers but won't officially be back on the active roster until the second game of the series. The 32-year-old slashed .275/.371/.471 with two home runs over 14 contests on his rehab assignment. Hoskins -- who is coming back from a left thumb sprain -- appears likely to be behind Andrew Vaughn on the Brewers' first-base depth chart, but Christian Yelich's ongoing back issues could create a path to at-bats for Hoskins at designated hitter.