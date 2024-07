Hoskins went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Pirates.

Hoskins is just 4-for-30 (.133) in July, but all of those hits have gone for extra bases, including three homers. The first baseman is up to 14 long balls on the year, though his power hasn't fully returned after he missed all of 2023 with a torn left ACL. He's batting .218 with a .733 OPS, 44 RBI, 29 runs scored, eight doubles and two stolen bases through 71 contests this season.