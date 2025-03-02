Hoskins went 3-for-3 with two home runs and two RBI in Saturday's spring game.

Hoskins homered in his first appearance of the spring and put two more long balls on the board Saturday. He remains the top option at first base for the Brewers and will be looking to bounce back in both the batting average and OPS departments after posting career-low .214 and .722 marks, respectively, in those categories in 2024.