The Brewers announced Tuesday that Hoskins (thumb) has progressed to on-field hitting and defensive work, MLB.com reports.

Hoskins remains on track to begin a rehab assignment in late August, just as the Brewers had anticipated when he was initially placed on the injured list July 7 due to a Grade 2 left thumb sprain. Since Hoskins landed on the shelf, Andrew Vaughn has posted a 1.055 OPS through his first 27 games with Milwaukee, and Vaughn's exceptional performance could put Hoskins on the outside looking in for an everyday role at first base when he returns from the 10-day injured list. The right-handed-hitting Hoskins should still have a clear path to playing time at either first base or designated hitter versus left-handed pitching once he's back to full health.