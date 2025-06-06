Brewers' Rhys Hoskins: Taking seat Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hoskins is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres.
Hoskins will get the night off Friday after making six consecutive starts for the Brewers. In his stead, Jake Bauers will play first base and bat seventh.
