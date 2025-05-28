default-cbs-image
Hoskins is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Red Sox.

Hoskins has hit a bit of a cold stretch of late with just one hit and eight strikeouts in his past 13 at-bats, so he'll head to the bench Wednesday after a run of 32 consecutive starts. Jake Bauers will step in at first base and bat eighth against Boston righty Brayan Bello.

