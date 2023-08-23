Tellez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Tellez started in both of the Brewers' first two games after he was reinstated injured list over the weekend, but the lefty-hitting first baseman/designated hitter has now been on the bench for both of the last two contests even as the Brewers have faced right-handers on both occasions. He was also removed for a pinch-hitter in his first game back. Tellez should still ultimately see plenty of starts in the DH spot for Milwaukee, but perhaps not enough for him to be a viable mixed-league option outside of the deepest leagues. William Contreras is in the DH spot Wednesday, with Victor Caratini catching.