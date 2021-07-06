The Brewers traded for Tellez on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The lefty slugger joins a first base core that's without Daniel Vogelbach (hamstring) until August. Further, Keston Hiura's inconsistencies necessitated the addition of another first baseman. The Blue Jays optioned Tellez to Triple-A on June 22 after he hit .209 with four homers and eight RBI in 139 at-bats for them this season. The exact details of the trade are unclear at this time, but righty pitcher Trevor Richards is the main piece being dealt to the Blue Jays.
