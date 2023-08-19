The Brewers activated Tellez (finger) from the injured list Saturday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Brewers said they wanted Tellez to heat up in the minors before they bring him back to the active roster, and with five hits in his last three games, Tellez has done just that. Now that he's healthy, the left-handed Tellez will likely start most often against right-handed starters with the switch-hitting Carlos Santana drawing starts against lefties. Abraham Toro was optioned to Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move.