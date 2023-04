Tellez went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI during Friday's win over the Padres.

Tellez knocked a solo shot in the fifth inning and added a three-run shot in the sixth. After a brutal 4-for-28 (.143) start, the lefty slugger has gone 5-for-14 (.357) with four homers over his last four games. He bumped his slash line to .214/.300/.595 after Friday's bit performance.