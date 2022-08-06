Tellez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 5-1 win over the Reds.

Tellez's first-inning homer was all the Brewers needed in the win. More notably, he added his first stolen base of the year after drawing a leadoff walk in the third. Tellez hadn't attempted a steal since 2020, and he had just one successful theft in three tries in his career prior to Friday. No one will expect the 27-year-old to become a speed threat -- he's a power bat first and foremost. He's up to a career-high 22 homers with 70 RBI, 43 runs scored and a .240/.323/.483 slash line through 399 plate appearances.