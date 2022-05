Tellez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in a 9-1 victory against the Cubs on Saturday.

Tellez singled home a run in the first inning and provided some insurance in the fifth with a two-run shot to center. The successful showing brought the 27-year-old out of a 3-for-23 slump that encompassed eight games and Tellez is now slashing .234/.300/.484 in 21 games this season with four doubles and four home runs.