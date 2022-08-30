site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Dealing with knee issue
Tellez left Monday's game against the Pirates due to right knee discomfort, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Tellez suffered the injury on the bases in the third inning and was forced to exit immediately after scoring. He'll likely be re-evaluated Tuesday morning to determine his availability moving forward.
