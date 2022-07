Tellez went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 19-2 win against Pittsburgh.

Tellez hammered a three-run homer off of Roansy Contreras as part of Milwaukee's seven-run second inning. He then brought in two more runs with his fourth-inning double. After a 20-game homerless drought, the 27-year-old has gone deep six times over his last nine appearances. Tellez improved his slash line to .247/.319/.498 with 16 home runs and 53 RBI through 74 games.