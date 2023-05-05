site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Gets Friday off
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Tellez is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against San Francisco.
Tellez will take a seat against southpaw Sean Manaea and the Giants for the series opener. Luke Voit will handle first base duties against Manaea and hit sixth.
