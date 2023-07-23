Tellez (forearm) said that he'll have 17 stitches removed from his fractured ring finger Tuesday, and he expects to resume swinging a bat as soon as Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Tellez was initially placed on the 10-day injured list July 5 with right forearm inflammation, but he appeared on pace to get activated at some point this past week before he fractured his ring finger while shagging a fly ball July 15. Now one week into an expected 3-to-4-week recovery, Tellez looks to be progressing as anticipated but still has a few more hurdles to clear before his return can be considered imminent. Owen Miller will likely continue to serve as the Brewers' primary first baseman until Tellez is back in the fold.