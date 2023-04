Tellez went 1-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in Saturday's win over the Red Sox.

For the second night in a row, Tellez found the seats. His seventh home run of the season was a third inning shot off Garrett Whitlock. Tellez has just 16 hits this season, but seven of those are big flies. The first baseman is slashing .242/.333/.576 this season,