Tellez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in the win over the Pirates on Tuesday.

Tellez took Pittsburgh's starter JT Brubaker deep in the bottom of the second inning, scoring Andrew McCutchen. The 27-year-old has started strong in his first full season with the Brewers, slashing .273/.333/.545 with two homers and seven RBI in 11 games.